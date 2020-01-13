U.S. plans to lift China's currency manipulator designation- Bloomberg
The United States is planning to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, as leaders of the two economies are set to sign a phase one trade deal this week.
The U.S. Treasury Department will take the step in a semi-annual report that will release soon, according to Bloomberg
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
