Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neglected German girl, 5, saw 'no daylight for years'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurtammain
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 00:24 IST
Neglected German girl, 5, saw 'no daylight for years'

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 13 (AFP) German prosecutors on Monday said they had opened an investigation after it emerged that a badly neglected five-year-old girl had reportedly not been exposed to daylight "for years". Social services removed the girl from her family home in the town of Eberswalde, north of Berlin, and transferred her to a hospital on December 20. She has since been released and is now in state care, as are her two older siblings.

The local "Maerkische Oderzeitung" daily reported at the weekend that the girl appeared to have suffered "extreme neglect" and was physically and mentally behind in her development. "She reportedly saw no daylight for several years and was left to fend for herself for at least the last two years," national news agency DPA reported.

The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt on the Oder said it had opened a probe against persons unknown on suspicion of child abuse. Daniel Kurth, the head of the Barnim district authority where the family lives, told reporters on Monday that the girl "had not received the care and love of her parents that she needed", citing signs of malnutrition and speech issues.

There are no indications the girl's siblings suffered similar neglect, another local official told the same press conference. The case prompted outrage in Germany, with the topselling Bild daily asking why the youth welfare office did not inform police even after deciding the girl's situation had deteriorated enough to remove her from the home. According to Kurth, youth welfare workers had been in touch with the family since 2017. The case recalls that of another girl, Jennifer, who was 13 when it emerged in 2009 that her parents had hidden their developmentally disabled daughter from the outside world for years. Her family lived in the same German state of Brandenburg. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan making diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf - official

Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates should work together to de-escalate the tense situation in the Gulf, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, relaying comments by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The official...

Obamas' production company lands Oscar nod for documentary 'American Factory'

Barack and Michelle Obamas production company scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for American Factory, a documentary that chronicled what happened to workers when a Chinese billionaire purchased a manufacturing plant in the U.S. Midwest. ...

BRIEF-Canada's Champagne says all Iran visas for Canadian officials have been approved, team will be fully in place in Tehran on Monday

Jan 13 Reuters - CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE SAYS HE HAS CONVENED THURSDAY MEETING IN LONDON OF FOREIGN MINISTERS FROM BRITAIN, SWEDEN, AFGHANISTAN AND UKRAINE TO DISCUSS IRAN CRASH CANADAS CHAMPAGNE SAYS ALL IRANI...

UPDATE 3-Thrill, honor and 'dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude, and honor on Monday after being short-listed for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood.The following are some reactions - through statements, telephon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020