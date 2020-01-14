Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey orders 176 soldiers detained over ties to cleric - Anadolu

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 11:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 10:44 IST
Turkey orders 176 soldiers detained over ties to cleric - Anadolu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered 176 soldiers detained over suspected links to the network that Ankara says was behind a coup attempt three-and-a-half years ago, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Suspected followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen have been targeted in a sustained crackdown since a failed putsch in July 2016 in which some 250 people were killed. Operations against the network are still routine.

The latest police operation was coordinated from the western city of Izmir and targeted people in 49 provinces, Anadolu said. It said that facing arrest included 143 lieutenants, 97 of them serving, and 33 junior lieutenants, 11 of them serving. Six F-16 warplane pilots were among those set to be detained, it added.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied any involvement in the attempted coup. In the subsequent purge, around 80,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others sacked or suspended from their jobs.

Turkey's Western allies and rights groups have criticized the scale of the crackdown, while Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the security threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Canada yet to decide if it will pay Harry and Meghan security costs

Montreal, Jan 14 AFP The Canadian government has yet to decide whether it will assume the security costs associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markles decision to split their time between Canada and Britain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ...

Drunk men clash with policemen in Goa; four cops injured

A group of inebriated men clashed with a police team when the latter apprehended them for creating ruckus at a highway in Goa early Tuesday morning, a police official said. Four policemen were injured in the incident that took place around...

Late actor Raj Kapoor daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Ritu Nanda, daughter of late actor and director Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan passed away today.Further details awaited....

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m GMT1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORIES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020