Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong pledges $1.3 bln in economic relief amid unrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong pledges $1.3 bln in economic relief amid unrest
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday pledged HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) in relief measures to prop up the economy as it grapples with months of anti-government protests that have hurt business confidence in the global financial hub.

Hong Kong sank into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter as the sometimes violent protests forced businesses to shut and scared away travelers. The proposed new spending brings the Chinese-ruled city's total stimulus to HK$35 billion ($4.5 billion) since this summer when protests escalated.

The measures target the elderly, unemployed and low-income residents, with plans to provide cash handouts among other benefits. The government said it also aims to increase statutory holidays from 12 to 17 days, subject to discussions with the business sector.

The protests flared in June over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party. The demonstrations, which have escalated into calls for greater democracy, have also been powered by a broad perception that Beijing is meddling in the former British colony's affairs, despite a guarantee of wide-ranging autonomy when it returned top Chinese rule in 1997, and by complaints of police brutality.

Beijing denies interfering. Police say they have exercised restraint in the face of escalating violence. On Monday, Lam joined other government officials at a regional financial forum in praising Hong Kong's resilience as a financial hub, saying its "strengths and resilience, just like our financial systems, have not been undermined despite (the fact) that we experienced considerable social unrest and challenges". ($1 = 7.7738 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Sharon Tam, Clare Jim, Donny Kwok, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain bans using credit cards to gamble

Britains 24 million adult gamblers will not be able to use credit cards to make bets under a new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt, sending shares in betting companies sharply lower.The Gambling Commission sa...

UPDATE 1-At least 67 dead in avalanches in Pakistan, India- government officials

At least 57 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday.In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several a...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by...

U'khand govt mulls banning mobile phones in classrooms

Uttarakhand government is contemplating a ban on mobile phones in college classrooms, if a majority of students feel it is a good move. A poll will soon be conducted in colleges of the state to take the opinion of students on a proposed ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020