Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines struggles to evacuate reluctant villagers near volcano

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:51 IST
Philippines struggles to evacuate reluctant villagers near volcano
Image Credit: Twitter (@phivolcs_dost)

Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.

A cloud of ash and fountains of lava gushed for a third day from the crater of Taal, which lies in the middle of a lake about 70 km (45 miles) south of the center of the Philippines capital Manila. Everyone living within 14 km (9 miles) of the volcano has been ordered to leave: potentially as many as 300,000 people, though disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal said he believed the actual number who had been there was much lower.

Officially, 38,200 have now been evacuated, the agency said. Local officials complained that many others were complicating the evacuation effort by staying put.

"I had to put Talisay under lockdown to prevent residents, who were already in the evacuation centers from returning," said Gerry Natanauan, mayor of one town that is well within the danger zone of the 311 meters (1,020-foot) volcano. "They wanted to check their homes, possessions, and animals, but they're not supposed to do that because it is very dangerous."

Although Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes, it has a deadly history: an eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people. Several new fissures have opened, emitting plumes of steam, while dozens of tremors were felt as far as in Tagaytay city, a popular tourist destination 32 km (20 miles) away.

RISK OF DEVASTATION If an eruption happened, nobody would be able to return to their homes because they would be devastated, said Renato Solidum, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs).

"The threat is really real," he told a media briefing. However, many refused to heed the warnings.

In part of Balete town, which sits on the edge of the danger zone, Red Cross trucks were sent to bring out 1,000 residents, but they left with only 130 because people thought they were far enough from the volcano, local authorities said. No casualties have been reported so far, and seismologists said there was a chance this eruption could subside, but the signs still point to an imminent explosion.

Visiting the area on Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte joked that the government could try a traditional way to calm the volcano down. "You should go there and, you know, say a little prayer and offer something. Let's go by the primitive way of doing it just like what our forefathers would do," he was quoted as saying by the Inquirer.Net website.

Taal has erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries, most recently in 1977. A 1754 eruption lasted for months. The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire" , a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is also prone to earthquakes. In Manila, government offices reopened on Tuesday after being closed on Monday because of a fine layer of ash that drifted from the volcano, but schools remained shut and many people still wore face masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Germany invited Libya's Serraj, Haftar to conference

Germany confirmed on Tuesday it will host a conference on Sunday in Berlin to support the United Nations effort to achieve peace and reconciliation in Libya after months of violence. Representatives from the United States, Russia, Britain, ...

UK open to broader Iran deal that tackles destabilising behaviour -Raab

Britain is willing to work with the United States and European partners to build a broader initiative that would address not just Irans nuclear ambitions but its destabilizing activity in the region, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tu...

'Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong': Boris floats Brexit bells crowdfunder

London, Jan 14 AFP Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the government was working on a publicly-funded plan to get the currently silent Big Ben to chime when Britain leaves the European Union. Some eurosceptic lawmakers have been p...

Germany to invest 86 bln euros to upgrade ageing railway network

Germany and its dominant railway operator Deutsche Bahn signed an agreement on Tuesday to invest 86 billion euros over the next 10 years to upgrade its network in the countrys biggest modernisation project ever. The federal government will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020