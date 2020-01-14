Explosion hits chemical factory in Spain's Tarragona province

Catalonia's civil defense agency said on Tuesday that an explosion at a factory in the province of Tarragona has caused a fire, adding it was probably the result of a chemical accident.

The agency said it was uncertain if there have been any injuries and advised people close to the affected area to shelter inside with doors and windows shut until the extent of the accident is known.

