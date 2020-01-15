Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Delta flight dumps fuel on L.A. school, 26 treated for minor injuries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 05:03 IST
UPDATE 4-Delta flight dumps fuel on L.A. school, 26 treated for minor injuries

A Delta Airlines jet making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school in the flight path on Tuesday, inflicting minor injuries on 17 children and nine adults, local and federal authorities said. All of the injuries at Park Avenue Elementary School in suburban Cudahy were said to be minor and none of the victims needed hospitalization, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

"Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return quickly to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel, which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight," Delta said in a written statement. "We are in touch with Los Angeles World Airports and the L.A. County Fire Department and share concerns regarding reported minor injuries to adults and children at a school in the area," the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a separate statement that it was "thoroughly investigating the circumstances" behind the incident and suggested the flight may not have followed fuel-dumping rules. "There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major U.S. airport," the agency said. "These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground."

The fire department said it had confirmed that jet fuel was the substance dropped on the school's playground while students were at recess and that 70 firefighters were on the scene treating the injured. Other students had been evacuated from the elementary school following the incident, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's spokeswoman said.

Parents were notified to pick up their children near the school, which is about 16 miles east of the airport. Two streets were closed during the emergency response. The mayor of Cudahy, Elizabeth Alcantar, said on Twitter the city had opened an emergency response center following the incident and would conduct a "townhall" meeting to provide more information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Syrian army says Israeli jets attack air base in Homs

The Syrian army said on Tuesday Israeli jets attacked the main T4 air base in Homs province, saying its air defences downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage. An army spokesman told state media that four Israeli m...

Women who have more sex have lower risk of early menopause - scientists

Women who have sex at least once a month have a lower risk of entering menopause early than women with less active sex lives, scientists have found in research which they say points to a form of biological energy trade-off. A study of data ...

World News Roundup: Measure to rein in Trump; El Salvador urges U.S. to not deport son and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Democrats say measure to rein in Trump on Iran will pass SenateU.S. Senate Democrats said on Tuesday they had enough votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to pass a resolution curbing ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal -Mnuchin

The United States will maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday, a day before the two sides are to sign an interim deal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020