Lebanon house speaker says work underway to protect bank deposits -MP

Lebanese MP Ali Bazzi, citing the country's parliament speaker, said on Wednesday that work was underway to protect bank deposits amid a financial crisis that has shaken confidence in the country's banks.

Bazzi said parliament was ready to "secure the preservation of people's rights" and that small depositors and the deposits of expatriates would be protected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.