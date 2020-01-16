South Africa's Telkom could cut 3,000 jobs -letter to unions

South African telecoms company Telkom SA said on Wednesday it could cut up to 3,000 jobs in its wholesale division Openserve, consumer unit as well as in its corporate centre.

In a letter to unions, seen by Reuters, Telkom said the planned job cuts will be managed in phases, with phase one starting from January to April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.