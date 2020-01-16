Renault chairman "very satisfied" with governance structures at Nissan and Renault
Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday he was "very satisfied" with the governance structures now in place both at the French carmaker and at its Japanese partner Nissan.
"We have a board overseeing the alliance which is made up of people who are all extremely in favor of the alliance (...) there is a common desire to associate our strategic plans and a real desire to make this alliance a success", Senard told reporters.
Renault and Nissan's executives have been at pains to soothe fears their 20-year-old alliance was on the brink of collapsing, after the partnership's former boss-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn derided it as dead in the water without him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JeanDominique Senard
- Renault
- Nissan
- French
- Japanese
- Carlos Ghosn
ALSO READ
Nissan Motor India domestic sales rise 49 pc to 2,169 units in December
Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold press conference on Jan. 8 -lawyer
Renault India sales up 64.73% at 11,964 units in December
Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for Nissan ex-Chair
UPDATE 8-Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn