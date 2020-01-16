Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:48 IST
UN Secretary-General meets Pak Foreign Minister, underscores importance of maintaining peace, stability in South Asia through political dialogue
United States Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI

United States Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia through political dialogue and diplomatic solutions. Guterres made the statement during his meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here after he was briefed by the latter over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Secretary-General reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia through political dialogue, diplomatic solutions and respect for human rights," the United Nations said in a statement. Qureshi is on a two-day visit to the United States in a bid to support efforts for de-escalating and resolving tensions in the Middle East through political and diplomatic means.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister is undertaking the visit under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of simmering tensions in the Middle East following the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US near Baghdad earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

