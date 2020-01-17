Ukrainian foreign minister tells Iran demands over plane crash investigation unchanged

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims of an airliner downed near Tehran last week.

"We discussed repatriation of the bodies of the Ukrainian victims and also Ukraine's role in the joint investigation, in particular - access to the 'black boxes'. Our demands remain unchanged," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after it left Tehran en route to Kiev. Iran admitted on Saturday it had shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane in error.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

