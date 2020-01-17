Left Menu
Russia to deliver 5 S-400 air defence systems to India by 2025

Russia will deliver five S-400 air defence systems to India by 2025, Moscow diplomat Roman Babushkin said on Friday, adding that the missiles will serve well for the Indian security.

Russian deputy ambassador to India Roman Babushkin speaking to ANI on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Russia will deliver five S-400 air defence systems to India by 2025, Moscow diplomat Roman Babushkin said on Friday, adding that the missiles will serve well for the Indian security. "Both Sides India and Russia are committed to the timely implementation of our defense deal, so we have our payment issue resolved and the implementation of all the contract is moving as per scheduled," Russian deputy ambassador to India, Babushkin told ANI.

"We will give five S-400 missiles defense system (to India) by 2025. Russia is possessing one of the world's best defense system and it would serve well for Indian security," he added. India signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, 2018, for long-term security needs. (ANI)

