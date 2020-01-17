Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho PM confirms resignation after alleged link to wife's murder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Maseru
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:55 IST
Lesotho PM confirms resignation after alleged link to wife's murder
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

Lesotho's prime minister confirmed Friday that he would resign after police linked him to the murder of his estranged wife nearly three years ago. Thomas Thabane had faced calls from senior members of his All Basotho Convention (ABC) party to step down after police said there was evidence connecting him to the 2017 killing.

However, Thabane did not address the allegations against him when he announced his resignation plans at a press briefing in the capital Maseru. Thabane gave no timeframe for his departure but said he would nevertheless continue in his role as leader of the ABC.

"Truth be told, I have become of age and my strength has lessened, hence I announce before you today that I have an intention to step down and when such time comes I will let you know," the 80-year-old said. He said he had worked as long as he could for the well-being of the Basotho, an ethnic group native to Lesotho and South Africa.

"I am convinced that there is still much to do." Thabane's 58-year-old wife Lipolelo was gunned down by unknown assailants on the outskirts of the capital in June 2017 -- two days before he took office -- in a killing that shocked the tiny country.

The couple was in the process of getting a divorce. In his inaugural speech, Thabane described his wife's murder as a "senseless killing".

Police commissioner Holomo Molibeli, who is challenging Thabane's attempts to sack him, has filed court documents -- seen by AFP last week -- alleging there was evidence linking Thabane to the murder. Thabane was previously premier after 2012 elections but was forced to flee to South Africa -- which entirely surrounds Lesotho -- following an attempted coup two years later.

His coalition had been largely expected to usher in a new era of stability to the mountain kingdom following the collapse of both the previous joint administrations but three years on, Lesotho remains poverty-stricken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Wrestling: Vinesh wins gold at Rome Ranking Series event

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series event after teen sensation Anshu Malik settled for a silver in 57kg competition, here on Friday. Vinesh downed two tough Chinese rivals on her w...

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

Eds Changes slug Yerevan, Jan 17 AFP Armenian investigators on Friday said they had found the dead body of a former security chief bearing a gunshot wound,with an official saying it could be murder or suicide.The body of the former directo...

Clash breaks out between two groups in North 24 Parganas

A clash broke out between two groups in Kamarhatis Dasu Bagan area, police said on Friday. A few people were injured in the clash. Few motorbikes, shops and a flat were torched. Police conducted area domination exercise, said Manoj Verma, C...

TruJet commences daily operations from Belagavi under RCS-UDAN scheme

TruJet commenced the daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad routes under the RCS-UDAN scheme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday. TruJet was awarded the Belagavi-Tirupati-Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020