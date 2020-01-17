Ukraine president gives PM second chance after recording leak

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared not to accept a resignation offer by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on Friday, saying he would give Honcharuk another chance and that it was not the time to shake the country politically.

Honcharuk had earlier offered his resignation after an audio recording suggested he had criticised the president.

