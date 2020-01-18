FACTBOX-French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier bows out in Paris

Jean Paul Gaultier, one of the long-standing stars of the French fashion industry, said Paris Fashion Week, said his show scheduled for next week in Paris would be his last in a career that has pushed boundaries for nearly half a century. Here are some highlights of his career:

His first catwalk show was in 1976. One of his most famous designs was the pink conical bra corset inspired by 1950s bullet bras worn by Madonna on her "Blonde Ambition Tour" in 1990. Other distinctive looks include his Breton striped sailor tops.

In recent years, he launched his lively and eccentric "Fashion Freak Show", a musical production looking back on his life from childhood classroom sketches to the Paris haute couture catwalks. 2015: he bid au revoir to the world of ready-to-wear to focus on haute couture and beauty.

2011: he launched his first-ever swimwear collection, in collaboration with La Perla. 2009: he collaborated with U.S. retail giant Target to produce an affordable line and ended his tenure at Hermès.

2003: Gaultier joined Hermès as the head designer and debuted his first haute-couture collection for autumn/winter 2004-05. 1990s: he co-hosted with French television presenter Antoine de Caunes a weekly late-night review about Europe on British television called Eurotrash.

1985: he opened his first boutique in Paris. Aged 18, whilst still at school, he joined the house of Pierre Cardin.

Sources: Reuters and Vogue Magazine

