Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deaf New Yorker sues porn sites for lack of closed captions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 05:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 05:20 IST
Deaf New Yorker sues porn sites for lack of closed captions

New York, Jan 18 (AFP) A deaf man in New York has filed a class action lawsuit against three pornographic websites on grounds he cannot enjoy their content fully without closed captions. In a filing Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, Yaroslav Suris sued Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn and their Canadian parent company MindGeek, arguing they violated an anti-discrimination law called the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Suris, who already sued Fox News over similar violations, named several racy-sounding videos that he said he wanted to watch in October and this month. "Without closed captioning, deaf and hard of hearing people cannot enjoy video content on the defendants' websites while the general public can," Suris wrote in his 23-page complaint.

Suris said he wants the porn sites to provide closed captioning and is also seeking undisclosed damages and interests. Pornhub Vice President Corey Price sent AFP a statement asserting that the website does in fact have a closed captions category and provided a link to it. (AFP) CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court takes up presidential Electoral College dispute

As the 2020 race heats up, the Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a dispute involving the complex U.S. presidential election system focusing on whether Electoral College electors are free to break their pledges to back the candidate who...

Lawyers for Huawei CFO call Canada prosecutor's arguments 'circular'

Extraditing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States based on American sanctions against Iran would set a dangerous precedent and could even undermine Canadas policy towards Iran, Mengs lawyers argued in court docume...

UPDATE 3-U.S. appeals court orders dismissal of youth climate change lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit by children and young adults who claimed they had a constitutional right to be protected from climate change, in a major setback to efforts to spur the U.S. government to address the iss...

Blizzard slams Canada's Newfoundland, state of emergency declared in capital

A winter blizzard hammered Canadas Atlantic coast on Friday packing wind gusts of more than 120 kmh 75 mph and dumping more than 60 cm 2 feet in some areas, prompting several towns in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to declare a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020