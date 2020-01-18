Four killed in Utah home shooting: police
Los Angeles, Jan 18 (AFP) Four people were killed and another wounded in a shooting at a home in Utah on Friday night, with the suspect taken into custody, police and media reported. The attack took place in the small town of Grantsville, on the outskirts of state capital Salt Lake City.
"Officers arrived, they did clear the residence and were able to locate the four deceased," said Grantsville police officer Rhonda Fields. Fields said police were working to notify relatives and the fifth victim was being treated in hospital.
She did not confirm media reports that the attacker and victims were all from the same family. "Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the loss of innocent lives," Utah Governor Gary Herbert said on Twitter. (AFP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles
- Utah
- Rhonda Fields
- Gary Herbert
- Grantsville
ALSO READ
Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles with sexual assault of two women in 2013 -prosecutor
UPDATE 10-Harvey Weinstein indicted in Los Angeles for sex crimes on day New York rape trial starts
UPDATE 9-Weinstein charged with sex crime in Los Angeles as trial on separate charges starts in New York
UPDATE 11-Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles for sex crimes as NY rape trial starts
Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles with sexual assault of two women in 2013 -prosecutor