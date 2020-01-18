Car bomb targeting Turkish contractors explodes in town outside Somali capital - police

A car bomb targeting group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in Afgoye northwest of the Somali capital, police said.

"A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where the Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," police officer Nur Ali told Reuters from Afgoye.

"It is too early to know casualties."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

