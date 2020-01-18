Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare coin of Britain's King Edward VIII fetches record price

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 22:59 IST
Rare coin of Britain's King Edward VIII fetches record price
The historical oddity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II before he relinquished the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. Image Credit: Pixabay

One of the world's rarest coins, a gold piece bearing the image of Britain's King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for 1 million pounds (USD 1.3 million), setting a new record for a British coin. The historical oddity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II before he relinquished the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

The buyer was a private collector who wanted his identity kept secret. He told the BBC it was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. Rebecca Morgan, head of collector services at the Royal Mint, said the record price was not surprising.

"The Edward VIII sovereign is one of the rarest and most collectible coins in the world," Morgan said Friday. The 22-carat gold coins were never released to the public. The Royal Mint says only a handful are known to exist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Former high court judge slams Indira Jaising's remark

Retired Delhi High Court Judge Justice RS Sodhi on Saturday accused human rights activist and senior lawyer Indira Jasing of seeking limelight by suggesting that Nirbhayas mother should forgive the perpetrators and said that such insensitiv...

2020 Democratic White House hopefuls court teachers in pivotal Iowa

Democrats vying for the partys 2020 presidential nomination courted Iowas teachers on Saturday by promising to oust U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and appoint someone who has taught in public schools.The pledges to remove DeVos, who h...

Cricket-Bess emerges from Leech's shadow with maiden five-wicket haul

Lessons learned from former Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath helped Dom Bess to grab his maiden five-wicket test haul on Saturday after he was drafted into the England squad as cover for the ailing Jack Leech.Bess removed South Afr...

Maha Vikas Agadi govt planning for resolution on CAA, says Waghmare

Congress Spokesperson Raju Waghmare on Friday said that the Maha Vikas Agadi MVA government in the state is planning to bring out a resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in the state assembly.Speaking to ANI, Waghmare said, Our se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020