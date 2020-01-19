100 injured in clashes between protesters, riot police in Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], Jan 19 (Xinhua/ANI): Heavy clashes broke out here on Saturday between protesters and the riot police, causing at least 100 injuries, local media reported. The clashes broke out following the attempts by protesters to break barbed barriers set up by security forces at the entrance of the roads leading to the parliament's headquarters.

Protesters threw stones and tree branches at security forces, while riot police responded by using water cannons and tear gas. Security forces issued a statement calling on peaceful protesters to move away as the riot police was being attacked at the entrance of the parliament.

Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide protests since October last year against the ruling political class. Protesters have been demanding a technocrat government of independent ministers capable of implementing reforms and fighting against corruption. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

