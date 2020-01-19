Left Menu
People News Rpundup: Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk; Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million and more

  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:41 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Fashion's bad boy Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said on Friday that a fashion show in Paris next week would be his last. Gaultier, 67, did not detail what would happen to his namesake brand, owned by private Spanish fashion and fragrance group Puig, only saying in a brief statement that it would continue to exist. "I will be celebrating my 50th anniversary in fashion with a major Haute Couture fashion show,"

Gaultier said in a short statement. Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer's fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury. The jury, comprised of six white men, three black women, one black man, and two white women, is set to hear opening arguments next week.

Late actor Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million at Arizona auction

Twenty-one vehicles owned by the late actor Paul Walker, who starred in the popular "Fast and Furious" movie franchise, sold for a combined $2.33 million during spirited bidding at an annual car auction in Arizona, officials said. The collection assembled by Walker posted strong results at the week-long Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, with an Alpine White 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight fetching the top single price of $385,000 in the final day of sales on Saturday. It was one of five such BMW lightweights, of which 126 were produced, sold at the auction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

