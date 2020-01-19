Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 Indians kidnapped last month from Nigeria coast released, 1 dead in captivity

The Indian Mission in Nigeria on Sunday said that 20 seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates last month near the Nigerian coast have been released but one of them lost his life due to adverse conditions in captivity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:57 IST
20 Indians kidnapped last month from Nigeria coast released, 1 dead in captivity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Mission in Nigeria on Sunday said that 20 seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates last month near the Nigerian coast have been released but one of them lost his life due to adverse conditions in captivity. "Indian Govt and Mission gave the highest priority and worked with @NigeriaGov on the release of 20 Indian seafarers kidnapped on 15 Dec from MV Duke. 19 were released yesterday. One sadly died in captivity in adverse conditions. Our deepest condolences. Mission assisting in speedy return," Indian High Commission in Nigeria said on Twitter.

On December 16, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday had said that the Indian government has shared its concerns with the Nigerian authorities over the abduction case. "We are concerned by the kidnapping of 20 Indian crew members (as reported by the Shipping agency) from the vessel MT Duke in the high seas off the western coast of Africa on 15th December 2019. Our Mission in Abuja has taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities, as also with the authorities of the neighbouring countries," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in a statement.

"The safety of hostages is paramount and we continue to engage with Nigerian authorities and other stakeholders closely on the recent incidents," the spokesperson added. The ministry has noted that this is the third such incident this year in the region, affecting Indian nationals.

In another incident, a Hong Kong-flagged vessel carrying 18 Indians on board was hijacked by pirates earlier in December while it was transiting through Nigeria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders at Libya summit close to agreement -participant

World leaders are close to reaching an agreement at the Libya conference in Berlin over a draft communique on the crisis, one summit participant told Reuters on Sunday.Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been str...

Rohit slams century, Kohli 89 to help India claim series 2-1

Opener Rohit Sharma 119 hit a confident century while skipper Virat Kohli made 89 as India humbled Australia by seven wickets in the series-deciding third ODI to claim the series 2-1, here on Sunday. Chasing 287 to win, India overhauled the...

Four drug peddlers held in J-K

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with narcotic substances at different places in Samba and Jammu districts of the Union Territory, police said. Ajay Singh, a resident of Kathua, was arrested after 210 grams of charas was recovered f...

Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia to meet with Pompeo: lawmaker

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has traveled to Colombia to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an opposition lawmaker said Sunday. Guaidos move comes amid an overture by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for direct neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020