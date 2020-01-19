Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist commemorated in Istanbul

Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday outside the former offices of Agos newspaper in Istanbul where Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was murdered 13 years ago, a killing which sent shockwaves across the country. Dink was shot dead with two bullets to the head in broad daylight in central Istanbul on January 19, 2007, by a then 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout.

The 52-year-old Dink was editor-in-chief of Turkish-Armenian bilingual weekly Agos and a fierce advocate of reconciliation between Turks and Armenians. His death became a wider scandal after it was discovered that security forces were aware of the murder plot, but failed to act.

"For Hrant, for justice," the crowds chanted. "We have not forgotten and we will not let it be forgotten." A giant picture of Dink was hanging outside the former building of Agos weekly, embellished with slogans reading: "It is not late to be ashamed" and "This case will not be over before we say it is over."

Hakan, one of the supporters who joined the mourning, lamented that the murder had remained unsolved for 13 years. "Hrant was killed here 13 years ago. For 13 years they haven't shed light on his death," he told AFP.

"We won't stop following Hrant's murderers. Whether they shed light on this or not, as Hrant's brothers, we will continue to be here." Another supporter, Seyit Dogan, said: "There are courthouses in this country but there is nothing in the name of justice." Turkish police heightened security and blocked the street where the commemoration was being held to traffic.

After the ceremony, carnations were laid on the sidewalk where Dink was shot dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.