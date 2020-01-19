Leaders at Libya summit close to agreement -participant
World leaders are close to reaching an agreement at the Libya conference in Berlin over a draft communique on the crisis, one summit participant told Reuters on Sunday.
Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been struggling to draw military commander Khalifa Haftar back into diplomacy after he quit talks and more than half of Libya's oil output was shut in areas he controls.
