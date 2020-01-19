Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia - EMSC

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was about 116 km southeast of Gorontalo, Indonesia and was at a depth of about 131 km.

