Spain's 2019 tourist arrivals hit seventh straight annual record
Spain hit a record of tourist arrivals for the seventh year in a row, Industry and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday, adding that she was optimistic about 2020, but without providing any specific forecast.
A total of 83.7 million people visited Spain in 2019, Maroto told a news conference. More visitors coming from Asia and the United States offset a decline of travelers from Britain and Germany.
Spain is the world's second-most visited country after France and tourism are crucial for the domestic economy, making up nearly 12% of gross domestic product.
