Key Czech politician Jaroslav Kubera dies at 72
Jaroslav Kubera, the chairman of the Czech upper house of parliament, died on Monday morning, the chamber's spokeswoman said.
S velkým smutkem sdělujeme, že zemřel předseda Senátu Jaroslav Kubera. pic.twitter.com/lhXRfrtxhF— Senát Parlamentu ČR (@SenatCZ) January 20, 2020
Kubera, 72, gave a speech at his party's congress on the weekend and was not known to be suffering from a serious illness.
This is a developing story.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaroslav Kubera dead
- Jaroslav Kubera
- Czech parliament