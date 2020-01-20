Key Czech politician Jaroslav Kubera dies at 72

Jaroslav Kubera, the chairman of the Czech upper house of parliament, died on Monday morning, the chamber's spokeswoman said.

S velkým smutkem sdělujeme, že zemřel předseda Senátu Jaroslav Kubera. pic.twitter.com/lhXRfrtxhF — Senát Parlamentu ČR (@SenatCZ) January 20, 2020

Kubera, 72, gave a speech at his party's congress on the weekend and was not known to be suffering from a serious illness.

This is a developing story.

