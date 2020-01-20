Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh court orders government to tackle rise in rapes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:36 IST
Bangladesh court orders government to tackle rise in rapes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's government will set up a commission to investigate a sharp rise in the number of rapes, the deputy attorney general said on Monday after the country's top court ordered it to act.

Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud said it was clear that the number of rapes had risen as he promised to abide by the court's directive, delivered on Sunday. No official figures are yet available for 2019, but human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) estimates that the number of rapes doubled to about 1,500 last year. It based the estimate on media reports and the complaints it handled.

"You can't deny that the number of rapes has increased," Mahmud told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We have taken this directive on a positive note and the government won't just sit idly. It will try its best to tackle this problem." Women's rights groups have also said the incidence of sexual violence is rising, blaming a failure to implement the law that has led to a culture of impunity for such crimes.

In addition, many victims never report the crime for fear of being ostracised by their families and wider communities, they say. The High Court's ruling was in response to a private petition filed by a lawyer in response to the rape this month of a student at Dhaka's top university that sparked protests.

The lawyer, Khandoker Kawsar, said he wanted the government to form a commission to identify the drivers and tackle the issue. The court said the commission should be created within a month and should submit a set of recommendations to tackle the problem within six months.

"This has become a scary issue, There are times when I am scared to send my own children to school," said Nina Goswami, a director at ASK, calling the court's intervention "a timely initiative".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-No turning point in sight as IMF predicts sluggish global growth

Global growth appears to have bottomed out but there is no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks make the outlook uncertain, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.For 2020 and 2021, the...

Davos bolsters security as protesters march toward venue

Hundreds of disgruntled protesters against the elite World Economic Forum are marching through the Alpine snows toward its annual gathering in Davos, as officials on Monday detailed extra security measures like vehicle checks and webcam shu...

Builder told to either refund money or hand over flats

A Kalyan-based builder has been directed by the Thane district consumer disputes redressal forum to either hand over flats or refund the amount to the tune of Rs 22.11 lakh, with the 18 per cent annual interest, to the ten complainants who ...

Digvijaya hails MP women officials who took on BJP protesters

A day after two women officials in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district took on BJP workers during a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protest, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted praising their valour. In videos which went viral on soc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020