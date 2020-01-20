China virus contagious between people: government expert
A top Chinese expert on infectious diseases has confirmed human-to-human transmission of a SARS-like virus that has spread across the country and reached three other Asian nations, state media reported Monday.
Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at the national health commission who helped expose the scale of the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), said human-to-human transmission is "affirmative", said state broadcaster CCTV.
