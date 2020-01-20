Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:38 IST
UPDATE 1-U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Global Panorama

Islamist militants attacked a facility housing several aid groups in northeast Nigeria at the weekend in what the United Nations warned on Monday is an escalation in violence specifically targeting aid workers.

It was not immediately clear which militant group was responsible for Saturday's attack in Ngala, near the border with Cameroon. A more than decade-long insurgency by Islamist groups in northeastern Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and left more than 7 million in need of humanitarian assistance. Three witnesses told Reuters that at least 20 displaced people awaiting assistance were killed in the attack on the facility where aid workers live and provide assistance to displaced people.

A statement by the United Nations on Monday said that its five staff members who were there at the time were not harmed. "I am shocked by the violence and intensity of this attack, which is the latest of too many incidents directly targeting humanitarian actors and the assistance we provide," U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon said.

The insurgents struck on Saturday evening, firing on people from their convoy of vehicles carrying explosives and pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns as it entered the town, according to witnesses. Humanitarian staff at the facility escaped before the militants overpowered Nigerian security forces guarding the compound, said Bakaka Mallam Bor, who saw the attack.

"A few minutes after, they detonated the car filled with explosives, setting the hub ablaze and burning the humanitarians' vehicles," Bor said. Kallon said aid workers are increasingly targeted by militant groups, noting that 12 were killed in 2019, double the previous year, and two remain in captivity.

On Dec. 22, unknown militants killed at least 10 people in a convoy in northern Nigeria in an attack that sources told Reuters targeted Christians and those associated with international aid groups. The Islamist insurgency began with the Boko Haram group in 2009, but an offshoot - Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) - has in the last two years been the dominant faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Mirzapur Season 2, Family Man & more new originals – Amazon Prime releases titles in video

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released Since it received the green signal from Amazon Prime Video, fans from India and abroad are ardently looking forward to its release and seeking to know what can happen in the second season.Amazo...

UPDATE 1-Embraer studies turboprop to be developed through Boeing venture

Brazilian planemaker Embraer is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft to be developed through a venture it is planning with Boeing, subject to necessary approvals, a top executive said on Monday. The airc...

Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital. According to officials, the incident took place at 122 pm on Monday.The woman, a ...

New India Co-operative Bank shareholders approve conversion to small finance bank

The New India Co-operative Bank NICB on Monday said its shareholders have decided to convert it into a small finance bank. The move comes after a slew of regulatory changes by the RBI following the Rs 4,500-crore PMC Bank fraud and to ensur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020