Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK looks to fast-growing Africa for trade ties after Brexit

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:58 IST
UK looks to fast-growing Africa for trade ties after Brexit

London, Jan 20 (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry touted the UK as an ideal business partner for Africa on Monday as their country prepares for post-Brexit dealings with the world. But Britain faces tough challenges as it seeks to assert itself on a continent with several of the world's fastest-growing economies, and one whose youthful 1.2 billion population is set to double by 2050.

Far fewer of Africa's 54 heads of state or government were attending the first UK-Africa Investment Summit than the dozens who attended the first Russia-Africa summit last year or the gatherings China regularly holds. The U.K.'s department for international trade says two-way trade with Africa in the year ending in the second quarter of 2019 was USD 46 billion.

Meanwhile, Africa's two-way trade with China, the continent's top trading partner, was USD 208 billion in 2019. Johnson told attendees the conference "is long overdue.”

He acknowledged that British officials and companies need to work to convince African nations to do business with the UK. “We have no divine right to that business," he said. "This is a competitive world. You have may suitors" — especially China and Russia.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on Jan. 31, and Johnson said the U.K. would become “a global free trading nation” after Brexit. He pledged that the post-Brexit immigration system would "put people before passports," acknowledging a common frustration across Africa.

While other global powers including Gulf nations and India have been increasing their diplomatic and economic presence in Africa, some observers have wondered about the interest of Britain, a former coloniser. When Theresa May visited Kenya in 2018, even Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta noted it was the first visit to East Africa's economic hub by a British prime minister in more than three decades.

Johnson stressed that he had visited about a dozen African countries when he was British foreign secretary between 2017 and 2019. He said “billions of pounds worth of deals” would be sealed at Monday's summit, including major clean-energy projects.

Prince Harry, who has longstanding ties to Africa and is involved with conservation and youth charities on the continent, also attended the conference to boost Britain's cause, despite the swirling drama over his decision to break from official royal duties. Britain said 16 African leaders were attending Monday's summit in London, including the leaders of Nigeria, Congo, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Malawi, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Uganda and Rwanda.

“The wealth of Africa is undisputed,” said Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, noting that one in four people in the world in 2050 will be African. Leaders stressed the need to tackle growing inequality and the continent's dire need for better infrastructure, especially as millions of people migrate to booming cities.

Aside from the sluggishness of its top two economies, South Africa and Nigeria, Africa is showing economic momentum as the recently launched African Continental Free Trade Area gathers steam. Last year, economic growth slowed in all geographic areas except Africa, the United Nations reported last week in its annual World Economic Situation and Prospects 2020.

The U.N. said gross domestic product growth in Africa is projected to reach 3.2 per cent in 2020 and 3.5 per cent in 2021. And 25 African countries are projected to achieve economic growth of at least 5 per cent this year.

Britain should take a wider investment approach to Africa's growing middle class and increasingly sophisticated consumers, the Overseas Development Institute reported this month. It said more than 80 per cent of Britain's investment in Africa is focused on mining and financial services, and 30 per cent of investment in the continent goes to a single country, South Africa. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Mirzapur Season 2, Family Man & more new originals – Amazon Prime releases titles in video

When is Mirzapur Season 2 going to be released Since it received the green signal from Amazon Prime Video, fans from India and abroad are ardently looking forward to its release and seeking to know what can happen in the second season.Amazo...

UPDATE 1-Embraer studies turboprop to be developed through Boeing venture

Brazilian planemaker Embraer is in the advanced stages of studying the launch of a new turboprop aircraft to be developed through a venture it is planning with Boeing, subject to necessary approvals, a top executive said on Monday. The airc...

Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital. According to officials, the incident took place at 122 pm on Monday.The woman, a ...

New India Co-operative Bank shareholders approve conversion to small finance bank

The New India Co-operative Bank NICB on Monday said its shareholders have decided to convert it into a small finance bank. The move comes after a slew of regulatory changes by the RBI following the Rs 4,500-crore PMC Bank fraud and to ensur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020