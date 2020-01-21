Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Honduras declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 00:00 IST
UPDATE 2-Honduras declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

The Honduran government has formally declared Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, a top security official said on Monday.

"We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing," said Luis Suazo, Honduras' deputy security minister. Heavily armed Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim group, has also been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Last week, Guatemala's new president, Alejandro Giammattei, also signaled he would label Hezbollah a terrorist group, in addition to keeping the Guatemalan embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem. Both moves were seen as aligning Guatemala's foreign policy more closely with that of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, called the Honduran government's move "an important step in the global war on terror" and said it built on similar actions taken in recent months by Britain, Argentina and others. "I applaud the Honduran government for its important decision to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and to impose sanctions against it," Katz said.

Israel considers Hezbollah, which is backed by its enemy Iran, the biggest threat across its border. The two last fought a war in 2006. Britain's Treasury, or finance ministry, said on Jan. 17 it had expanded an asset freeze to include the whole of Hezbollah in addition to its military wing.

Last year, Argentina designated the group, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, as a terrorist organisation and froze its assets in the country. Other countries that have designate Hezbollah or its military wing as a terrorist organization include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

How will Singtel be affected by Indian Supreme Court denial of telcos petition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Sanjiv Chadha appointed MD, CEO Bank of Baroda, Atanu Kumar Das to head Bank of India

Sanjiv Chadha has been appointed as Managing Director MD and Chief Executive Officer CEO at Bank of Baroda, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said. Chadha, who is at present Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India, has bee...

WHO to hold emergency meeting as SARS-like virus spreads in Asia

Geneva, Jan 20 AFP The World Health Organization said Monday that a key emergency committee would meet this week to discuss a new SARS-like virus spreading across China after it reached three other Asian countries.The WHO panel will meet in...

TDP chief, 17 MLAs taken in police custody

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and at least 17 MLAs of his party were taken in police custody late on Monday as they tried to conduct a foot march from the state assembly to nearby Mandadam village in violation of prohibit...

Delhi polls: Cong releases 2nd list of 7 candidates, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal

The Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020