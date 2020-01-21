Jaishankar in Niger: Meets Foreign Minister, visits Indian embassy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Nigeriens Abroad Kalla Ankourao here on Monday in his first visit to the African nation.

"Visited the Indian Embassy and met team @IndiainNiger. Arrived in Niamey, #Niger for the first-ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister. Thank you @kallaankourao for your warm welcome," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar will be visiting Niger and Tunisia from January 20 to 22 in his first outreach to the African continent after becoming foreign minister.

