Murders in Mexico in 2019 rise to record, up 1% from year ago

Homicides in Mexico rose to a record, increasing by 1% to 29,401 cases in 2019, the first full year of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's presidency, according to data published by the security ministry on Monday.

Lopez Obrador assumed the presidency in December 2018 pledging to pacify the country with a less confrontational approach to security, but violence has continued rising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.