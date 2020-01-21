Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rescuer opens home to baby flying foxes orphaned by Australian bushfires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 14:36 IST
Rescuer opens home to baby flying foxes orphaned by Australian bushfires
Representative image

Janine Davies lifts out a three-week-old baby flying fox from its makeshift home of a towel draped over a rack in her bathroom and gently feeds it milk using a tiny bottle. Like any mother of a newborn, Davies is running on little sleep as she cares for around 50 grey-headed flying foxes that have lost both their mothers and homes to Australia's huge bushfires.

The mammals, also known as fruit bats, are hugely important to the country's forests as they disperse seeds and pollinate many tree species, including eucalyptus, the sole food source of koalas. Already threatened by deforestation and a dwindling population, the flying foxes are classified as a "vulnerable" species under Australia's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

"Without this night time pollinator, our eucalyptus forests are going to suffer and ultimately die," Davies, the coordinator for Shoalhaven Bat Clinic and Sanctuary, told Reuters before placing one of the youngest of her brood into a hospital-grade incubator in her kitchen. "That means that other species, such as our koalas, possums, birds and insects, anything that inhabits a eucalyptus forest, will suffer."

With its wingspan spreading up to one meter (3.28 ft), the flying fox can travel up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) and is one of the biggest bats in Australia - making it a champion pollinator. Orphaned babies are fed a specially formulated high-protein, low-energy milk via customized bottles and teats, which helps promote lean muscle growth for flight.

Davies, whose coastal home is about 156 kilometers (96.93 miles) south of Sydney, said she has rescued five times more bats in the past three months than over the same period a year ago as bushfires have raged through their habitat. At one stage, she had to farm out some of the 300 bats she had rescued as she could not keep up the demanding feeding schedule.

"We had many, many sleepless nights," she said, as some of her charges climbed in an aviary in her backyard. The Australian government earlier this month launched an A$50 million ($34.38 million) wildlife recovery program focusing on the survival of the country's iconic native animals, particularly the koala.

"I was shocked that all the area I collect blossoms for these little guys is gone, it's nothing but burnt sticks," said Davies. "That is going to be our next problem. Is there going to be enough food for the species to survive?" ($1 = 1.4543 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Canada's Auger-Aliassime says staying positive despite Australian Open exit

Teenaged Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime says he is not losing confidence in his game despite bowing out in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a 7-5 4-6 7-64 6-4 loss to world number 256 Ernests Gulbis of Latvia.The Canad...

Pinngle Messenger starts 1 month free international calls in US and Canada

To celebrate its 5 million users on Google Play, Pinngle Messenger is giving away free minutes for its users to make international calls to landlines or mobile numbers in the U.S and Canada via Pinngle-out starting from January 21, 2020, ti...

JNUSU appeals Delhi High Court to quash ‘malafide, illegal and arbitrary’ change in hostel manual

The issue of hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has finally reached to Delhi High Court on Tuesday. In its appeal JNUSU has demanded the court to quash the order calling it malafide, arbitrary and illegal which adversely aff...

Birth certificates says two UP kids are over 100 years old, court orders action

Two-year-old Sanket may not look it but he is 102-year-old, according to his birth certificate. Shubh 4 is 104. A Bareilly court recently ordered police to lodge a case against a village development officer and a village head who allegedly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020