WHO says expects further spread of new coronavirus in China
The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.
"More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days," said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic. So far in China, the virus has mostly been concentrated in Wuhan city, although isolated cases have also been reported in Shanghai and Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- China
- World Health Organisation
- Wuhan
- Shanghai
- Beijing
