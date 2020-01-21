Britain must work with social media companies to protect citizens - PM's spokesman
Britain needs to work with social media companies to track down offenders and protect citizens, Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday after the prime minister met Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Sheryl Sandberg
- Boris Johnson