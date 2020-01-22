Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-profile El Salvador femicide case exposes deadly gender violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 04:27 IST
High-profile El Salvador femicide case exposes deadly gender violence
Representative image Image Credit: UN Women

A Salvadoran man accused of murdering his girlfriend faces a possible 50 years in prison if convicted in a closely watched trial that started this week highlighting the widespread violence women face in the Central American nation.

The killing of journalist Karla Turcios, whose beaten body was found dumped on a roadside in 2018, made national headlines and prompted the government to declare a national emergency against femicide - the killing of a woman by a man because of her gender. Her boyfriend Mario Huezo was accused of the crime. The two lived together and had a child together.

Turcios, 33, became a household name and a symbol of the violence women face in El Salvador that often goes unpunished. Huezo has denied the charges.

"We consider that we can prove that Mr. Mario Huezo is innocent," his lawyer Giovanni Rivera told reporters at the trial on Tuesday. "Mr. Huezo has never been violent with his partner or with anyone other person," he said.

The evidence against his client was "incoherent," he said. El Salvador, a country of 6 million people, has one of the world's highest rates of femicide, according to the United Nations.

A woman in El Salvador was murdered on average every three days in 2019, according to police figures. Typically, victims of femicide have faced years of domestic violence, the killers are often current or former partners and many of the slayings take place in or near home.

El Salvador and more than a dozen countries in Latin America have passed laws in recent years to define and punish femicide as a specific crime with a longer sentence than murder. Lead prosecutor Graciela Sagastume, who heads a legal unit set up in 2018 to combat gender violence and raise the femicide conviction rate, said she will seek the maximum prison sentence of 50 years in this case.

About 30 witnesses are expected to testify in the trial in San Salvador this week. "We as the prosecutors have a case that's totally underpinned by evidence," Sagastume told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "There is no doubt that it was Mr. Mario Alberto Huezo who took away the life of the journalist Karla Turcios."

The case will feature technological evidence that has not been used before in femicides cases, she said. As part of efforts to raise convictions for femicide, prosecutors have been looking on social media and victims' cell phones for prior threats and also using footage from street security cameras, she said.

El Salvador's 2012 femicide law, which carries a prison sentence of 20 to 50 years, requires prosecutors to prove the motive for a woman's death was hatred or contempt based on gender. About 80% of all reported femicides go unpunished in El Salvador, according to the U.N.

The trial is expected to last all week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Washington state man who traveled to China is first U.S. victim of coronavirus

A Washington state man who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed U.S. case of the newly identified illness that has killed six people in China and sickened some 300 others across As...

US Domestic News Roundup: Coal states ask Supreme Court to overturn terminal ban; Arizona mother arrested on suspicion and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Coal states ask Supreme Court to overturn Washington coal terminal banWyoming and Montana, two coal-producing western states, on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate W...

Indigenous people make up 30% of Canadian inmate population -report

The proportion of indigenous people in Canadas total inmate population has risen by five percentage points over the past four years to 30, despite an overall drop in inmate population, a government report released on Tuesday showed.The numb...

Reports: WR Brown subject of possible battery charge

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who played in just one game after being cut by two teams last season, is the subject of an active police investigation on Tuesday for possible battery outside his Hollywood, Fla., residence. A police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020