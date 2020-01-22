Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moms still face hurdles breastfeeding at work: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:33 IST
Moms still face hurdles breastfeeding at work: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Working mothers still face several barriers at work to overcome gaps in quality and accessibility of breastfeeding resources, despite the protections in place to support them, according to a study that may lead to new workplace policies. The study, published in the journal Workplace Health & Safety, assessed breastfeeding support in US offices since federal guidelines went into place over a decade ago requiring employers to provide unpaid break time for employees to be able to express breast milk.

"We know that there are benefits of breastfeeding for both the mother and the infant, and we know that returning to work is a significant challenge for breastfeeding continuation," said study co-author Rachel McCardel from the University of Georgia in the US. "There is a collective experience that we wanted to explore and learn how can we make this better," McMardel said.

In the study, the researchers surveyed female employees, who performed a variety of jobs, asking them questions about their access to breastfeeding resources like private rooms, breast pumps, and lactation consultants. They also asked the respondents about their experiences with combining breastfeeding and work.

Nearly 80 percent of the respondents had a private space at work to express milk, and around two-thirds of the women said they had break times to breastfeed. However, the study found that their access to other resources like lactation consultants, or breast pumps was less common.

There was also a general lack of communication about the resources available to the mothers, the researchers said. "Designate a person who is responsible for making sure that women who are preparing for the birth of their baby understand what resources they have available to them when they return to work," said study co-author Heather Padilla from the University of Georgia.

The researchers said the care and support for employees should extend to breastfeeding support. "According to the most recent Workplace Health in America Survey, we're now seeing about 46 percent of worksites are offering some sort of health promotion programming, but only 8 percent offer lactation resources," McCardel said.

"I feel like that's a missed opportunity because it's a crucial part of work-life balance, especially for new mothers," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Prez confers Bal Shakti Puraskar to 49 children

Ishan Sharma who saved a Russian tourist from two robbers, Omkar Singh who holds the world record for the youngest theoretical author and youngest pianist in India Gauri Mishra were among those who were given the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by...

CAA pleas: SC says no stay without hearing Centre, gives govt four weeks to respond

Making clear it will not stay the Citizenship Amendment Act without hearing the Centre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the government four weeks to respond to petitions challenging the act and said a five-judge Constitution bench will ...

FACTBOX-Five facts about new Sainsbury's CEO Roberts

Simon Roberts has been appointed to replace Mike Coupe as the boss of Britains second-largest supermarket group Sainsburys. Here are five facts about the new chief executive- Roberts, 48, joined Sainsburys as retail and operations director ...

UPDATE 2-Italy's Di Maio to quit as 5-Star leader -source

Luigi di Maio will step down as leader of Italys co-governing 5-Star movement on Wednesday, a senior party source said, as it seeks to stem a wave of defections that threatens the governments majority in the upper parliamentary house. Di Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020