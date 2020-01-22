Ten protesters killed over past 24 hours in Iraq's anti-government agitation

Baghdad (Iraq), Jan 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Ten protesters were killed in Iraq over the past 24 hours during mass anti-government protests, the national High Commission for Human Rights has said. According to the commission, the security forces have detained more than 88 demonstrators, when they blocked main roads in Iraq's cities of Baghdad, Basra and Nasiriyah, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported.

The local news outlets also reported that unknown gunmen opened fire and attacked three people in central Basra. The security forces sealed off the area and took the injured to the hospital for medical treatment. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured during protests, which Iraq has been facing since October. The people took to the streets demanding economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.