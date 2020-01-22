Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake - CNBC

The United States' GDP would be near 4% if wasn't for the lingering effect of Federal Reserve rate hikes, President Donald Trump told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

"Now, with all of that, had we not done the big raise on interest, I think we would have been close to 4%," Trump told CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/22/trump-says-gdp-dow-would-be-higher-if-it-werent-for-the-fed.html?&qsearchterm=trump.

"And I could see 5,000 to 10,000 points more on the Dow. But that was a killer when they raised the rate. It was just a big mistake," he added.

