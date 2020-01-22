Greece elects first-ever female president following parliamentary vote

Athens [Greece], Jan 22 (Sputnik/ANI): Greece's Parliament elected Katerina Sakellaropoulou, former head of the State Council, as the country's first female president on Wednesday. Sakellaropoulou's candidacy was backed by 261 lawmakers out of 300, including by the members of the ruling New Democracy Party.

She will serve for five years starting on March 13, when the incumbent president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, will vacate the post following the end of his term. In Greece, the president has a largely ceremonial role and limited political power. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.