Greece finds 10 more migrants after 25 rescued off Greek island

A search and rescue operation was under way, while authorities have launched an investigation into the case, the coastguard said in a statement. In a separate incident, the coastguard found a speedboat carrying migrants sailing off the island of Chios on Saturday. Greek authorities found 20 migrants, including two children, who had landed on Chios. Some 10,854 migrants have reached Greece by sea so far this year.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 18:15 IST
(Recasts) ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) -

Greek rescuers found 10 migrants on a rocky area of the island of Samos overnight after recovering the body of one migrant and rescuing 25 whose boat had sunk, the coastguard said on Monday. A search and rescue operation was under way, while authorities have launched an investigation into the case, the coastguard said in a statement.

In a separate incident, the coastguard found a speedboat carrying migrants sailing off the island of Chios on Saturday. Greek authorities found 20 migrants, including two children, who had landed on Chios. Samos and Chios lie in the east of the Aegean Sea, near the Turkish coast.

Greece has been a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia since 2015 when nearly a million people landed on its islands, mainly through Turkey. Numbers dropped significantly before rising again last year to 41,561 arrivals by sea. Some 10,854 migrants have reached Greece by sea so far this year.

