Entertainment News Roundup: Star Terry Jones dies aged 77; Chanel walks models trough a tranquil cloister and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

Terry Jones, one of the British Monty Python comedy team and director of religious satire "Life of Brian", has died at the age of 77 after a long battle with dementia, his family said on Wednesday. Born in Wales in 1942, Jones was also an author, historian, and poet. He had been diagnosed in 2015 with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

Chanel walks models through a tranquil cloister garden in Paris

Chanel on Tuesday transported guests from the bling of fashion week to a herb-filled cloister garden where models showed off demure looks in black, white and grey in a nod to founder Coco Chanel's early years in a nunnery. The designer, who started her clothing label in 1910, spent several years at the Aubazine abbey in the south-west of France as a teenager after her mother died. She learned to sew at Aubazine, which was run by nuns as an orphanage.

Weinstein lawyer to jury: texts will show alleged attacks were consensual sex

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer told a Manhattan jury on Wednesday his client was not a "seasoned sexual predator," as prosecutors claimed, and said the defense had emails and texts that would show the former Hollywood producer and his accusers engaged in consensual sex. The lawyer, Damon Cheronis, said in his opening statement at Weinstein's rape trial that the evidence would show interactions that were once consensual were relabeled as attacks.

Weinstein must tread carefully in rape trial defense, experts say

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face the challenge of defending himself in his rape trial as he tries to undermine his accusers' credibility without appearing callous to jurors, according to several legal experts. Still, if Weinstein's defense team can persuade the jury that the accusers engaged in consensual sexual activity to gain an edge in the entertainment industry, that could result in an acquittal or hung jury, other experts said. All 12 jurors must agree in order for prosecutors to secure a conviction.

Valentino adds subversive twist to classic gowns for Paris show

Italian fashion label Valentino subverted classic evening wear for its Paris Haute Couture show on Wednesday, displaying traditional gowns with unexpected twists. The designs, from Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, at first glance looked to be paying respectful homage to the classics, with traditional lines and forms.

Don't cry for me Portugal - Injured Madonna cancels second show in Lisbon

Pop legend Madonna has canceled another show in Portugal's capital Lisbon, the city that inspired her newest album, Madame X, as she struggles to cope with pain from "ongoing injuries", her tour promoter said on Wednesday. Promoter Everything Is New issued a statement on Facebook apologizing to fans and thanking them for the "well-wishes for Madonna's recovery".

Animated British royal comedy 'The Prince' to make debut on HBO Max

Animated versions of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday. "The Prince," is the brainchild of Gary Janetti, a producer on the outlandish animated hit show "Family Guy" and the groundbreaking sitcom "Will & Grace."

Armani pairs stern tailoring with vibrant colors for Paris show

Italian designer Giorgio Armani kept faith with his signature stern tailoring for the haute couture collection he unveiled on Tuesday in Paris - but he added a dash of color. In keeping with the buttoned-down look of the show, it was held in a former bank building, a stark contrast to the whimsical herb garden recreated for the Chanel show a few hours earlier.

