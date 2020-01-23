Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron slams anti-Semitism on Jerusalem visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 07:15 IST
France's Macron slams anti-Semitism on Jerusalem visit
French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday railed against anti-Semitism, saying it "haunts our present time", during a visit to Jerusalem to commemorate Holocaust victims. The French leader is in Jerusalem ahead of a gathering of world leaders there on Thursday, to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

In a message to Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre, which will host the high-profile event, Macron spoke of "citizens of France and elsewhere (who) are targeted because they are Jewish. "This return of hatred haunts our present time," he said in the text published by Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot.

Combatting anti-Semitism is a key theme of Thursday's event, which will remember more than one million Jews killed at Auschwitz during World War II. "This fight against anti-Semitism, I lead it every day by tackling it in speeches, in behaviour, on the internet," said Macron.

He invited digital platforms and public authorities, as well as civil society and individuals, to intervene "to eliminate hateful content". "Saying nothing, turning away, is making yourself an accomplice," he added.

Ahead of Thursday's memorial, to be attended by dignitaries from more than 40 countries, Macron will have a series of high-level meetings. He began the day in Jerusalem by meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before talks with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin.

With Israel just weeks away from an election on March 2, Macron also met with Netanyahu's chief rival Benny Gantz. He was due to meet with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas at his headquarters in the occupied West Bank early on Wednesday evening, but the meeting was delayed until around 10:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) after Macron spent more time than expected touring Jerusalem's Old City.

The two men did not speak to the assembled media but the official Palestinian news agency said they discussed the peace process and regional issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

'Mexico doesn't want us': migrants get stuck at Mexico-Guatemala border

Hundreds of Central Americans trying to reach the United States were stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Wednesday after the Mexican government beefed up security to meet U.S. demands to contain migrant flows.Under sustained pressure fr...

Govt's plan to get people into work starting to pay off

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Governments plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. Nearly 19,000 people canceled their benefit...

WHO says Chinese measures 'minimising' risk of virus spreading internationally

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the measures China is taking to rein in an outbreak of a deadly SARS-like virus would minimise the risk of further international spread. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the very, ver...

France's Macron slams anti-Semitism on Jerusalem visit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday railed against anti-Semitism, saying it haunts our present time, during a visit to Jerusalem to commemorate Holocaust victims. The French leader is in Jerusalem ahead of a gathering of world lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020