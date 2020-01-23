Left Menu
Vietnam says two Chinese citizens in Vietnam confirmed to have coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Hanoi
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:57 IST
Vietnam's health ministry said on Thursday that two Chinese citizens in the Southeast Asian country had tested positive for coronavirus, but were in "good condition".

The father and son pair were hospitalized on Jan. 22 after showing signs of fever and are being treated at the Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The son had recently arrived in Vietnam from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, according to the statement.

