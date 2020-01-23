Left Menu
U.S. warns travelers to exercise increased caution in China due to coronavirus

U.S. warns travelers to exercise increased caution in China due to coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels

The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned travelers to exercise increased caution in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/china-travel-advisory.html#.XinAey8JNak.twitter

China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630, as authorities around the world worked to prevent its spread globally.

