REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him and violating “the basic rules of journalism and decency” after she said Pompeo repeatedly cursed at her following a testy interview. CHINA-HEALTH-USA/

U.S. to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China - WSJ The United States is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

BUSINESS BOEING-777X/

Boeing's 777X jetliner takes off on maiden flight SEATTLE - Boeing Co (BA.N) began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world’s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus (AIR.PA) in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.

USA-MNUCHIN/ U.S. Treasury chief Mnuchin says optimistic about U.S.-UK trade deal

LONDON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he was optimistic the United States and Britain, soon to be out of the European Union, would strike a trade deal this year and that he had discussed it with Britain’s finance minister on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS-AEROSMITH/ Johnny Depp jams with Aerosmith as band celebrates 50-year career

LOS ANGELES - Actor Johnny Depp and musician Alice Cooper joined Aerosmith on Friday at a gala dinner and performance in Los Angeles to celebrate the band’s 50-year career as one of the best-selling American hard rock bands of all times. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial NEW YORK - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood producer in the early 1990s.

SPORTS basketball-nba-roundup/

NBA roundup: Giannis, Bucks light up Paris Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ Kyrgios prevails in stormy epic to reach fourth round

MELBOURNE - Nick Kyrgios lost his temper and blew a two-set lead but still managed to win a five-set thriller to storm into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 10-8 victory over Karen Khachanov in the super tiebreaker on Saturday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT

FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

25 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/IOWA (PIX)

Largest Iowa newspaper to endorse in Democratic presidential primary contest The Des Moines Register, the largest newspaper in Iowa, will reveal which of the Democratic presidential hopefuls they are endorsing.

25 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-DGA/ (PIX) (TV) The Directors Guild of America awards ceremony

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) hands out its annual awards in Los Angeles. 25 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NIPSEY HUSSLE (PIX) (TV) Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle gets Grammy tribute

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, gunned down in his Los Angeles hometown last year, gets an all-star tribute at the Grammy Awards show 26 Jan

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (FACTBOX) Key nominations for the 2020 Grammy awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys. This is a list of nominations in key categories: 26 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/ (PIX) (TV) Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards

Teen sensation Billie Eilish looks set to crown a breakout year by taking home her first Grammy Awards in a show that will feature the first Grammy performance by K-POP band BTS and a tribute to slain U.S. rapper Nipsey Hussle. 26 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS LEBANON-CRISIS/LUXURYGOODS (PIX)

Rolexes and cars: Lebanese buy luxury goods to squeeze money out of banks As soon as she heard Lebanese banks would curb cash withdrawals, Rita bought a Rolex watch to get at least $10,000 out of her account. "It's better than keeping my money in the bank," she said.

26 Jan SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/ China's State Council Information Office to hold a press briefing on coronavirus

China's State Council Information Office will hold a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak. China's National Health Commission Vice Minister Li Bin will give a briefing on the outbreak and answer questions. 26 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.