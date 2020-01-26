Japan's Yokohama city attracts tourists for winter sports

Yokohama, a port city in Japan, has emerged as a very popular tourist attraction showcasing the history, art, and culture of the region. The Red Brick Warehouses (Aka-Renga) are among the landmarks of the city. Formally these were the Customs Inspection House for Yokohama Bay's shipping activity after being opened in 1859.

These beautiful red brick buildings were closed in 1989 and in the year 2002, these were converted into one of Yokohama's most popular family and date spots with many unique shops and restaurants inside. Many features of these old warehouses are still being preserved, even the close-by railway station.

Throughout the year, many events take place in the Red Brick Warehouses. "The main event in winter here is the Art Rink. The event began in 2005 and now we are celebrating its 15th anniversary. It is an event to add enjoyment to winter through collaboration between art and ice skating by various artists. The theme of this season is 'Sweets Ice Rink', with the surroundings designed by Thai illustrator Wisut Ponnimit, who has created a modern yet retro atmosphere featuring his adorable Manga character Mamuang who love sweets," said Mitsuhiro Obara of Yokohama Arts Foundation.

Red Brick Warehouses has played a major role in domestic and overseas development as a global logistics base since its foundation. And now it is a place for the creation of art and culture. "Actually my kids love skating and we did not have opportunity anywhere else and we knew that Yokohama has the skating rink so they love it and happy," said a visitor. (ANI)

